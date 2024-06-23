Federal Subsistence Hunt Permits in Delta July 11-13, Moose

Attention Delta-Area Unit 13 Federal Subsistence Hunters: The Bureau of Land Management Glennallen Field Office staff will be at the Delta Career Advancement Center July 11-13th to issue Federal Subsistence Hunt Permits for Unit 13 moose and designated hunter. Caribou hunts in Unit 13 are closed this year to conserve the Nelchina caribou herd.
BLM staff will be at the Delta Career Advancement Center on
THURSDAY JULY 11 from 3pm-6pm and FRIDAY -SAT., JULY 12-13 (9am to 6pm).
Permits will be issued IN PERSON only. Please have ready a current State of Alaska hunting license, proof of rural residency such as a recent electric bill or voter registration that shows your permanent physical address, and photo identification such as a valid Alaska driver’s license or state-issued ID card. Call 907 822-3217 for more information.
Permits will also be available at the BLM Glennallen Field Office beginning Thursday, July 11th.
All permittees must affirm you are qualified for federal subsistence in GMU 13 as defined by 50 CFR100.4 and 36 CFR § 242.24.
