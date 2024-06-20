Delta Junction man’s leg shredded by boat propeller

22-year-old Joseph Baldynyuk, a father of two from Delta Junction, was in a horrific boating accident the day before Father’s Day. He was run over by a pontoon boat which shredded and broke his leg. He lost 6 liters of blood as the propeller hit one of his main arteries. While amputation is still on the table, doctors are hopeful the young dad will walk again.
“He is alive and well which is a miracle alone. ALL GLORY TO GOD! We are praying for full restoration in his leg. We are so grateful that we do not walk in this journey alone,” Joseph’s family wrote on GoFundMe.
They started the fundraiser hoping the community can help with the massive medical bills from this awful accident. Here is the fundraiser link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fund-joesph-baldynyuks-road-to-recovery
Jeff Platt
GoFundMe – Communications Manager & Spokesperson
