DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of Winter Ferry Schedule

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2024-2025 Winter Schedule is now open for public comment. The Winter Schedule covers sailings from October 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here: https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/doc/winter_considerations_2024-2025.pdf
The public is encouraged to provide written comments by June 25, 2024. Comments may be submitted via the website links listed below (look for the “Submit a Comment” button near the top of each page). Comments may also be emailed to dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov, or faxed to 907-228-6873.
- Prince William Sound Service Area Playbook
- North Lynn Canal Service Area Playbook
- Northern Inside Passage Service Area Playbook
- Southern Inside Passage Service Area Playbook
- Aleutian Chain Service Area Playbook
- Kodiak Island Service Area Playbook
- Metlakatla Service Area Playbook
- Bellingham Service Area Playbook
- Cross Gulf Service Area Playbook
- Prince Rupert Service Area Playbook
Two public virtual meetings are scheduled for June 26, 2024 to hear additional comments and consider schedule adjustments. Here are details about how to participate in both virtual meetings:
For Southeast Alaska:
When: June 26, 2024 10:00 AM AKDT
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89091551528
By phone: (253) 215-8782
Webinar ID: 890 9155 1528
International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdIogA0i7f
For Southwest and Southcentral Alaska (PWS):
When: June 26, 2024 01:00 PM AKDT
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84466431382
By phone: (253) 215-8782
Webinar ID: 844 6643 1382
International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdIogA0i7f
The June 26, 2024 meetings will be held at the Alaska Marine Highway Ketchikan Central Office, 7037 North Tongass Highway for participants wishing to attend in person.
AMHS takes care to design the schedule to accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. In addition to other comments, the public is encouraged to submit special event information. The department will work to contract supplemental service, if needed, to cover service disruptions.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
