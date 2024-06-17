Obituary ~ Lou Heinbockel

In loving memory of our beloved husband, father, and grandpa, Louis “Lou” Edmund Heinbockel, who passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023, with his wife of 59 years by his side. Lou had just celebrated his 82nd birthday. Lou was a devoted husband to Sherry, loving father to Sheryl, Ed, and Debbie, and steadfast grandpa to his 5 grandchildren (Kailey Cherry–27, Derek Mills Jr.–25, Brody–16, Blake–14, and Harper Phillips–11. Lou is survived by his wife, Sherry, eldest daughter, Sheryl and husband Derek Mills (Delta Junction), son Ed (Delta Junction), and youngest daughter, Debbie and husband Brett Phillips (Eagle River), as well his aforementioned grandchildren. He is deeply missed by his family and those who had the opportunity to meet him.
Lou was born on May 18, 1941 to Helen and Ludwig in Englewood, New Jersey and was the older brother of one sibling, a sister, Margaret. As a boy, Louis enjoyed fishing in Lake Hopatcong and helping at the family’s bakery in Belvidere, N.J.– which routinely had him in charge of making the donuts. In his teen years, he continued his love of fishing and hunting and enjoyed working on cars at his friend Jess’s local gas station and shop. During his sophomore year of high school he met Sherry and, despite some resistance from Sherry’s parents, the two were married on July 11, 1964.
Lou took a brief hiatus from his collegiate studies in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a meteorologist and fell in love with Alaska and the community surrounding his duty station of Fort Greely. Lou was honorably discharged from the Army and returned to New Jersey to complete his bachelor’s degree in history from East Stroudsburg University in 1967.
Also in 1967, Lou and Sherry welcomed their first child, Sheryl, and made the decision to move back to the community of Delta Junction where they were both offered teaching jobs. Lou was employed by the Delta/Greely School District (DGSD) from 1969-1990, where he acted in many roles: history teacher, vice principal, athletic director, and driver’s education instructor. After his retirement, Lou could be found driving buses for regular school routes or hauling DHS athletes across the state to compete. As a representative of DGSD, Lou advocated for the youth of his rural community to have academic and athletic opportunities as equal to that of the larger districts as possible. Upon his retirement from DGSD, Lou remained active in the community, again serving on the Delta Junction City Council as he had in various capacities since 1976. Lou was considered “passionate” about many things, particularly when it came to supporting his community.
Fishing, hunting, and family were Lou’s largest passions outside of work. He spent countless years heading to his remote cabin with Ed, Derek, Brett, Derek Jr., and Brody, while the summers were for fishing from his boat in Valdez. If he wasn’t up for the long drive to Valdez, you could find him fishing at Paxson Lake or the Klutina River. Lou took pride in the things he worked hard for, and that included his well-kept lawn on the corner of Harper and Deborah streets.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Ludwig and Helen, and his sister, Margaret. At Lou’s request, no services are planned, though his family will gather to celebrate the full life he lived. We are forever grateful to have been gifted time with our dad, husband, and grandpa and know that his spirit lives on in all of us.
“We miss them. Oh, how we miss them … We ache. But those who are gone – our parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, friends and family – are only truly gone if we fail to live as they in their finest moments sought to live. They are only truly gone if we fail to remember the wisdom of their old age; the times they cared for us, protected us, cheered us on, picked us up, kissed and hugged and believed in us; the moments they made us laugh, made us think, held us. To remember them – their laughter, their eyes, when they were young and handsome, beautiful and full of life … we embrace them in death as lovingly as they embraced us in life.”
