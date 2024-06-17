Jammin At the Rapids – Lodge at Black Rapids

Join us outdoors for our Annual Music Fest in the Eastern Alaska Range!!
Friday, July 5, 12pm-12am
Saturday, July 6, 12pm-12am
Join us for an unforgettable weekend of fresh mountain air, great food, beer, and original live music! Bring your camping gear and immerse yourself in the sounds of talented bands while enjoying a variety of yard games and activities like cornhole, horseshoes, and rock painting.
Our family- and pet-friendly event (on leash and owner clean-up required) is located behind the Roadhouse, offering a cozy stage and spacious open area perfect for dancing the days away or relaxing to the music.
Don’t worry about going hungry—food will be available throughout the festival! Let the good times roll!
Admission:
Day Pass: $35
Weekend Pass: $55
Children (12 and under): $20, both days
Limited tickets available, order online to get yours now!
https://jammin-at-the-rapids.eventbrite.com
Camping & Lodging: RV, Car, & Tent space available on first come first serve basis. Additional camping is available at Donnelly Creek State Campground 10 miles north.
Additional Information: Photo ID is required at time of admission for all adults 18 years of age or older
