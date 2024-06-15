Upper Copper/Upper Susitna Fishing Report

Local Conditions
- All area lakes including Lake Louise and Paxson Lake are ice free.
- River levels remain below average for this time of year.
- The Copper River flow gauge in Chitina is online and accessible at the NOAA website.
Chitina Personal Use Fishery
- The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery opens at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13 and will remain open through midnight Sunday, June 23.
- Dip netters may retain one king salmon during this period.
- Over 200,000 salmon passed the sonar over the last 5 days. Passage is slowing again to more normal levels. Check on the numbers yourself at the ADF&G fish count web page.
- Access between O’Brien Creek and Haley Creek: Access is open.
- McCarthy Road has reopened. Check Alaska 511 for current road status and updates.
- Information hotline for Chitina personal use fishery: 907-822-5224
Glennallen Subdistrict Subsistence Fishery
- The Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon fishery opened June 1 and will remain open through September 30th.
Sport Fishing
- All stocked lakes have been re-supplied with our finest rainbow trout and Arctic char.
- For more information about Alaska stocked lakes visit the Alaksa Lake Database.
- For a guide to local area small fisheries, check out Sport fishing Alaska rivers and lakes in the Upper Copper/Upper Susitna River Basin. This guide lists all the fisheries, species available and mile markers along all the major highways crossing the Upper Copper and Upper Susitna Area.
- The Gulkana River is currently flowing at slightly below average flows and the water is deep tanic in color, but clear.
Salmon
- The first reports of king salmon catches on the Gulkana River are coming in. Fishing below Sailor’s Pit is the best option for the next week or so. For the more adventurous, try boating up the Chitina River to the Tebay River or fly into Tazlina Lake and fish the mouth of Kaina Creek. Another remote option is to fly a wheel plane to the gravel bars at the mouth of the East Fork Chistochina River for some alone time with those kings.
- Sockeye are moving into the Klutina. Fishing should continue to improve through the remainder of June and into July. The Copper River continues to run low, and the fish are moving fast. Try fishing the Gulkana River for sockeye, they are more of a challenge there, but worth the effort.
- Think you know everything about Alaska’s salmon? Take this Quiz!
Emergency Orders
- Please review the Emergency Orders and Advisory Announcements listed at the top of this report in their entirety before heading out on your next fishing trip.
Press Release
- Emergency Order 3-RS-I-6-24 opens the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery for a 72-hour period from 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13 through 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16.
Don’t forget to purchase your 2024 sport fishing license and king stamp. You can purchase and display your fishing license and king stamp, record your annual harvest (i.e. king salmon), access sport fishing regulations and locations, and so much more on your mobile device. Download the ADF&G Mobile App today. You can also purchase licenses through the ADF&G online store and print it off from the comfort of your own home. Make sure to review emergency orders, advisory announcements, and the 2024 Northern Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet for the area you are fishing before you head out.
For additional information, please contact the ADF&G Glennallen office at (907) 822-3309.
