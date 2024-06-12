McDonald Fire – Update for June 12

Personnel: 49
Start Date: June 8, 2024
Cause: Lightning
Firefighters completed point protection around the nine cabins along the 5 Mile Creek in close proximity to the fire on Tuesday. This involves removing lower limbs on trees, removing brush and other vegetation and flammable items from around the buildings. Also, pumps, hoses and sprinklers are set up to wet down the structure and the surrounding area as needed. The fire is still .3 of a mile north of the nearest cabin.
Work continues Wednesday on structure protection around the cabins farther to the south. Firefighters will assess two more remote cabins farther off the creek to develop a structure protection plan.
The McDonald Fire is burning almost entirely in the Tanana Flats Training Area, which is an area designated for limited management. This means that unless the fire threatens property or people, it will be allowed to play its natural ecological role. If the fire threatens a nearby site of value, land and fire managers may mobilize firefighters to protect the site without stopping the wildfire’s spread. This strategy considers firefighter safety, values at risk, and impacts on the surrounding area.
The Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection (DOF) lifted burn permit suspensions for the Tok, Delta, Fairbanks, Railbelt and Salcha Fire Protection Areas. If you choose to burn, make certain that you have a current burn permit. Click here for Burn Permits.
DOF has prepositioned resources in the Interior including some that are doing fuels mitigation work around the Harding Lake Campground.
The Alaska Department of Conservation issued an Air Quality Advisory for the Central and Eastern Alaska until 2 p.m. Tuesday due the McDonald Fire and wildfires in the Yukon Territory. Find information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke at the Smoke Management page on akfireinfo.com.
