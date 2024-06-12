McDonald Fire – Update for June 12

Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Civil Air Patrol Meeting 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Civil Air Patrol 27th Delta Force Squadron meets in the Family Medical Center Basement, every Thursday at 6pm to 8:30pm. For cadets 6th grade and up, adults are also welcome. If you need more info, please call Kristina Schmidt, (907)803-9610, email 595148@akwg.cap.gov

Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Civil Air Patrol Meeting 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Civil Air Patrol 27th Delta Force Squadron meets in the Family Medical Center Basement, every Thursday at 6pm to 8:30pm. For cadets 6th grade and up, adults are also welcome. If you need more info, please call Kristina Schmidt, (907)803-9610, email 595148@akwg.cap.gov

Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 3:30 pm: Delta Community Library Association Monthly Meeting 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Meets the second Tuesday of each month

Location: workroom at the library 3:30 Category: General 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

We are a HAM Radio club local to Delta Junction.

Meeting in the Mt McKinley Bank Conference Room

2nd Tuesday of each month at 6pm Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Spiritual 7:00 pm: Persons of Faith Bible Study 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Civil Air Patrol Meeting 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Civil Air Patrol 27th Delta Force Squadron meets in the Family Medical Center Basement, every Thursday at 6pm to 8:30pm. For cadets 6th grade and up, adults are also welcome. If you need more info, please call Kristina Schmidt, (907)803-9610, email 595148@akwg.cap.gov Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska.

Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Civil Air Patrol Meeting 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Civil Air Patrol 27th Delta Force Squadron meets in the Family Medical Center Basement, every Thursday at 6pm to 8:30pm. For cadets 6th grade and up, adults are also welcome. If you need more info, please call Kristina Schmidt, (907)803-9610, email 595148@akwg.cap.gov Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska. Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:00 pm: Delta Amateur Radio Club (D.A.R.C.) Meeting 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org) When: 6:00pm – 7:15pm 2nd Tuesday of Each month Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska.