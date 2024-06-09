Upper Copper/Upper Susitna Fishing Report

Local Conditions

Smaller local lakes are ice free along the Glenn and Edgerton Highways. Many have been recently stocked. For more information about Alaska stocked lakes visit our Alaska Lake Database.

Lake Louise is open and Paxson Lake is about 50% ice free.

The rivers are open with below-average flows.

The Copper River flow gauge in Chitina is online and accessible at the NOAA website.

Chitina Personal Use Fishery

The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery will open for a 72-hour period from 6:00 p.m. Thursday June 13 th through 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16th.

Miles Lake sonar counts are 66% below preseason projections as of June 4 th . Water temperatures have risen and with the low water fish are moving fast upriver making it to Chitina in 6-10 days.

Access between O'Brien Creek and Haley Creek: Access is open. Please see the Op Ed in the Anchorge Daily News written by ADF&G Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang and DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson concerning this topic.

McCarthy Road has reopened to intermittent travel after being closed Sunday and Monday near its start in Chitina due to a collapsed portion just past the cut. Drivers should expect extended delays while roadway repairs take place. Check Alaska 511 for current road status and updates.

Information hotline for Chitina personal use fishery: 907-822-3309

Glennallen Subdistrict Subsistence Fishery

The Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon fishery opened June 1 and will remain open through September 30th.

Copper Center fish wheels are reporting a few sockeye salmon but so far no significant numbers have been reported.

Sport Fishing

Many of the smaller area lakes have been stocked and are ready to be fished.

For more information about Alaska stocked lakes visit the Alaksa Lake Database.

For a guide to local area small fisheries, check out Sport fishing Alaska rivers and lakes in the Upper Copper/Upper Susitna River Basin. This guide lists all the fisheries, species available and mile markers along all the major highways crossing the Upper Copper and Upper Susitna Area.

The Gulkana is flowing a little high but is also muddy. Folks are fishing below Sailor’s Pit for king salmon, but no word yet on success rates.

Sockeye salmon should be reaching the Klutina River in the next week. So far anglers fishing the river are reporting no fish.

Emergency Orders

Please review the Emergency Orders and Advisory Announcements listed at the top of this report in their entirety before heading out on your next fishing trip.

Press Release

Make sure to review emergency orders, advisory announcements, and the 2024 Northern Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet for the area you are fishing before you head out.

For additional information, please contact the ADF&G Glennallen office at (907) 822-3309.