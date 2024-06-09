Amateur Radio License Testing. (Technician, General, Extra) – June 11

What: Amateur Radio License Testing. (Technician, General, Extra)

Who: Delta Amateur Radio Club (kl7drc.org)

When: 7:25pm/1925hrs – 8:30pm/2030hrs Tuesday, June 11th, 2024

Where: Mt. McKinley Bank building in the conference room. 1680 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction, Alaska.

Please contact John KL4O at 813-313-9964 or hardtime11@hotmail.com, with any questions and to let us know you are coming for the test. We will accept test applicants in the community and elsewhere (Public), only with prior contact and registration.

We strongly encourage testing in sequence (Technician, General, Extra) to reduce confusion.

Please show up 10 minutes prior to test time but remember our monthly meeting (6pm) which is open to all is just before the test time. Thank you.