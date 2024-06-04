The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) invites the public to attend virtual information sessions this June to inform the congressionally-directed feasibility study of the proposed Alaska Long Trail National Scenic Trail. Through this study, the BLM is analyzing the feasibility, suitability, and desirability of designating the route as a national scenic trail. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) invites the public to attend virtual information sessions this June to inform the congressionally-directed feasibility study of the proposed Alaska Long Trail National Scenic Trail. Through this study, the BLM is analyzing the feasibility, suitability, and desirability of designating the route as a national scenic trail.

The BLM will host three virtual sessions—June 11, 13, and 27—as the next step in engaging the public in this effort, following a series of in-person listening sessions held along the trail route in April. At each virtual session, the BLM will provide an overview of the project and the feasibility study process; share information on how members of the public can submit input by the June 28 deadline, including information about potential trail routes; and answer questions.

Detail on the virtual sessions can be found below. All sessions will be held on Zoom and on Alaska Daylight Time. Those interested in participating should register at this website

June 11, from 5 PM – 7 PM

June 13, from 5 PM – 7 PM

June 27, from 12 PM – 2 PM

After these virtual sessions are held and the opportunity to provide input closes, the BLM will prepare a draft feasibility study for public review and comment. The BLM expects to release that draft in late 2024 or early 2025.

Once completed, the feasibility study will be transmitted to Congress, which has the sole authority to enact legislation to designate new national scenic trails.

To learn more and stay updated on the project visit the Alaska Long National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study project page and the Alaska Long Trail StoryMap.

Charlie Ebbers