State 4-H horse contest a big success for Tanana Valley youth

By Marla Lowder, 4-H & Youth Development Agent

In April, 12 Fairbanks area youth traveled to Palmer to participate in the 2024 State 4-H Horse Contest. The contest consists of horse judging, horse bowl (a quiz contest), demonstrations, public speaking and hippology (the study of horses).

The contest started at Silver Legacy Stables, where the youth judged two horse quality/conformation classes and two performance classes.

Then, the youth completed a written exam and went through 10 identification stations as part of the hippology contest. They also worked together on two team problems.

The following day included the demonstration, public speaking and horse bowl segments. The kids did a wonderful job with their presentations on equine topics.

Then, it was time for the horse bowl competition. This is a knowledge contest with buzzer sets and teams. Each game consists of 36 questions, some one-on-one and a tossup question for anyone to answer. Eight teams competed in the double-elimination bracket. A Fairbanks team won and advanced to the Western Roundup competition.

Overall, the horse contest helps youth learn and improve life skills such as public speaking, decision-making, teamwork and critical thinking.

It is wonderful to watch these youth grow through the program and increase their confidence. Over the years, I have seen the impact it has on them. I am happy to be a part of it. I am so proud of our youth in the Tanana District and their professionalism. They spend hours studying and preparing for this contest. In the long run, the knowledge and skills they gain are priceless.

If you want to know more about this contest, please contact Marla Lowder, Tanana District 4-H agent and 4-H State Horse development chair, at 907-474-2427 or mklowder@alsaka.edu.

Here are the results from Tanana District participants:

Horse Judging

Teams:

3. Steeldust – Julie Weisensel, Isabelle Miller, Haley Agostine, and Noelle Walters.

Rockin’ Ranchers – Emma Austin, Leah Austin, Rebecca Reinheller, and Trista Reinheller.

Individuals:

Intermediates:

Rebecca Reinheller Anja Wandling

Seniors:

2. Julie Weisensel

Isabelle Miller

5. Haley Agostine

Horse Judging Quality Champion – Chelsea Curwen

Demonstrations/Illustrated Talk:

Junior:

Leah Austin – How to Judge Hunt Seat Equitation Trista Reinheller – Cushings

Senior:

3. Emma Austin – What Do You Know About AQHA?

Horse Bowl:

Teams:

1. Midnight Sun Riders – Chelsea Curwen, Winter Moon, Anja Wandling, and Dean Watson.

High Points:

Julie Weisensel Chelsea Curwen Anja Wandling

Hippology

Teams Overall:

Midnight Sun Riders – Chelsea Curwen, Winter Moon, Anja Wandling, and Dean Watson. Steeldust – Julie Weisensel, Isabelle Miller, Haley Agostine, and Noelle Walters.

Individuals Overall:

Intermediates:

3. Anja Wandling

Seniors:

Chelsea Curwen

High Point Individual Overall:

Chelsea Curwen

Stations Individuals:

Intermediates:

3. Anja Wandling

Senior:

1. Chelsea Curwen

Station Teams:

Midnight Sun Riders – Chelsea Curwen, Winter Moon, Anja Wandling, and Dean Watson. Steeldust – Julie Weisensel, Isabelle Miller, Haley Agostine, and Noelle Walters.

Exam:

Intermediate:

Rebecca Reinheller

Seniors:

Chelsea Curwen Julie Weisensel

Exam Teams:

2. Steeldust – Julie Weisensel, Isabelle Miller, Haley Agostine, and Noelle Walters.

Horse Judging Individuals:

Senior:

Julie Weisensel

Horse Judging Teams:

Midnight Sun Riders – Chelsea Curwen, Winter Moon, Anja Wandling, and Dean Watson.

Team Problems:

2. Rockin’ Ranchers – Lean Austin, Emma Austin, Rebecca Reinheller, and Trista Reinheller.

Marla Lowder is the 4-H & Youth Development Agent for the Tanana District. For more information on 4-H, contact Lowder at 907-474-2427, 907-474-2450 or mklowder@alaska.edu or visit https://www.uaf.edu/ces/4-h/. 4-H is a part of the Cooperative Extension Service of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.