Memorial Day is a day to honor the courage and sacrifice of our military men and women who died so we could have our freedom. A National Holiday, celebrated on the last Monday in May. Thank you to Fort Greely and the American Legion Post 22 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10450 for sharing with the Delta/Greely community.
Photos Courtesy Barb Tharp
Click on the images for photo enlargements
Photo of the day May 29
Memorial Day is a day to honor the courage and sacrifice of our military men and women who died so we could have our freedom. A National Holiday, celebrated on the last Monday in May. Thank you to Fort Greely and the American Legion Post 22 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10450 for sharing with the Delta/Greely community.
Leave a Reply