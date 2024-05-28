Off Road Vehicle (ORV) Permits Available Through an Online Process

COPPER CENTER, AK – Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve has implemented an online application process for FREE Recreation and Subsistence ORV permits.
For information on how to apply online see the Recreational ORV Use or the Subsistence ORV Use pages on the park’s website (www.nps.gov/wrst) or call Jan Maslen, Special Use Permit Coordinator @ 907-822-7206. Please allow up to two weeks processing time for online applications.
Permits are required for all Recreational ORV use and recommended for Subsistence ORV use. Self-registration permits for the Nugget Creek Trail are no longer available at the trailhead. Users may either apply for permits online or in-person during regular business hours at the Copper Center Visitor Center or at the Slana Ranger Station. The Copper Center Visitor Center is currently open, and the Slana Ranger Station will open on May 24.
Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) may only be used in designated areas of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. These designated areas and trails are determined by the type of ORV use, the type of trail, and Wilderness Area designation. For information on trails and areas currently open, see the Recreational ORV Use or the Subsistence ORV Use pages. Note that different rules may apply to local rural residents harvesting resources under federal subsistence regulations. It is important to be aware of which rules apply to you.
ORV permits are issued to identify the location of users in the event of an emergency, document the type and amount of use on trails and ensure users are aware of terms and conditions which minimize impact on land/resources so that opportunities for recreational activities can continue.
Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
PO Box 439/ 106.8 Richardson Highway
Copper Center, AK 99573
Visitor Services and Information: (907) 822-7250
