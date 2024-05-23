Upper Copper/Upper Susitna Fishing Report

Local Conditions
- Breakup is proceeding in the Upper Copper/Upper Susitna Management Area.
- Most smaller lakes along the Glenn and Edgerton Highways are ice free. Larger lakes are still covered in ice but lakes like Paxson and Lake Louise have open water along the edges.
- Rivers are open with below-average flows. The Gulkana River is currently running clear.
Personal Use Fishing
- The Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Salmon Dip Net fishery on the Copper River (below the bridge), is currently scheduled to open on June 7, however, salmon movement past the Miles Lake sonar is delayed and it is likely the opening date for Chitina will also be delayed. An announcement will be issued on May 29 with more details about when the fishery will open.
- The Miles Lake sonar is up and running, but only on one bank and only for several hours each day. Miles Lake remains frozen and the sonar must be continuously manned to ensure it isn’t damaged by ice. No fish have been counted past the sonar yet.
- Water levels at the sonar site are at historic lows and water temperature is only 1 degree Celsius. Water flow in Chitina is also historically low with a lot of exposed gravel bars and blowing dust.
- Information hotline for Chitina personal use fishery: 907-822-3309
Sport Fishing
- Since so few salmon have been counted at the Miles Lake sonar and sampling fish wheels above Miles Lake have captured no salmon to date it is unlikely any salmon have entered the Gulkana or Klutina Rivers.
- Now is a good time to target Arctic grayling in the Gulkana River and all the small streams crossing our highways. For an adventure try heading out the Klutina Lake Road to just below the lake and target those big Dolly Varden and the occasional wandering rainbow trout.
- Two and Three-Mile Lakes in Chitina have received their first loads of catchable rainbow trout and Arctic Char. Pippin Lake is open and should be stocked in the next week or so. As lakes continue to open up, more will be stocked.
- While you wait for the rivers and lakes to open up, you can research new spots to fish. For a guide to where all the accessible fisheries are, check out Sport fishing Alaska rivers and lakes in the Upper Copper/Upper Susitna River Basin. This guide lists all the fisheries, species available and mile markers along all the major highways crossing the Upper Copper and Upper Susitna Area.
Emergency Orders
Please review the Emergency Orders and Advisory Announcements listed at the top of this report in their entirety before heading out on your next fishing trip.
Press Release
Make sure to review emergency orders, advisory announcements, and the 2024 Northern Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet for the area you are fishing before you head out.
For additional information, please contact the ADF&G Glennallen office at (907) 822-3309
Mark Somerville, Area Management Biologist
