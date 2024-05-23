School News

Employment
DGSD has many employment opportunities. Click on the link to see the positions available.
24 – 25 State, Location: Dimond
25 – Regionals, Location Delta
10:00/1:30/5:00
May 30 – June 1 State. Location: Mulchay
24 – 2:00/4:00, Hutch @ Delta
25 -10:30/12:15, Double Header Delta @ North Pole
May 30 – June 1 State
24 – High School Graduation, 6 pm at the Community Center
xxx
Alaska Homeschool
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply