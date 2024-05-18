New Fox Spring Facility to Open May 24

Temporary Closure of popular watering point to take place before transition
(Fox, Alaska) – Alaska DOT&PF Division of Facilities Services will open a new watering point at the popular Fox Spring on the Elliott Highway north of Fairbanks starting Friday, May 24. To complete the transition from the old watering shack to the new facility, the Spring will be closed from Monday, May 20 through Thursday, May 23.
Starting in fall 2023, DOT&PF has been constructing a replacement watering point that will provide a covered filling area, a heated concrete pad to reduce ice buildup, and one-touch filling buttons. The buttons will provide automatic dispensing of one gallon, five gallons, or a water bottle station that dispenses one quart of Fox Spring water.
The Fox Spring facility is a well located at 2331 Elliott Highway in Fox, Alaska that provides free, potable water to about 2,000 residents year-round. Fox Spring is a state-owned, state-maintained facility that is privately funded through a Memorandum of Agreement with the nonprofit corporation, Friends of Fox Spring, which is a member of the North Star Community Foundation. Friends of Fox Spring was organized to preserve public access to the free water source.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
Leave a Reply