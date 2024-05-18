Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, May 23, 2024
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
——————————————————
BOARD MEMBERS:
Dana Mock, President
Julia Phelan, Vice President
Eric Ruse, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Chris McCarrick
Rich Mauer
Grace Pearson, Student Representative
LTC Marshall, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
1. Board Policy 9323
F. Adoption of Agenda
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement -We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
2. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
G. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from April 18, 2024 Business Meeting
H. Correspondence to and from the Board
I. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
J. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. President’s Report
3. Student Representative Report
4. Military Representative Report
5. Principals Report
K. Action Items
1. Approve Intro to Philosophy /Ethics Class for the High School
2. Approve the Updates for Polices BP 6161.5, BP 6162.6, BP 6164.5, BP 1410
3. Approve Mike Annas’ Contract
4. Approve the Liewer Trail Igloo Project
L. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. 05/24/2024 Policy Meeting
2. 06/06/2024 School Board Work Session
3. 06/20/2024 School Board Business Meeting
M. Public Comment
N. Comments from the Board
O. Adjournment
P. Approved Minutes
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS
1. Continue the implementation and monitoring of our Strategic Plan.
2. Analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
Leave a Reply