Pro Tip: One Trip That Can Save Your Summer Road Trip

AAA helped more than 359,000 Americans last Memorial Day weekend

JUNEAU (May 16, 2024) – Picture this: You’ve been waiting for your summer getaway. You have your plans made and bags packed, only to have your trip stalled by a blown-out tire before you reach your destination.

Some version of this story happened to 439,000 Americans last Memorial Day weekend. Drivers can avoid hitting the brakes on their vacation with a few simple checks at home or a quick trip to their local auto repair center.

“Many of the common issues drivers encounter as a roadside breakdown are preventable with routine maintenance,” says Frank Goodwin, VP, Operations Car Repair for AAA Alaska. “A regular visit to your trusted auto repair center can ensure a seamless summer road trip.”

AAA Auto Repair experts recommend three simple vehicle checks to ensure your summer road trip is smooth from start to finish:

Check your battery . You might expect your car battery to last 3 to 5 years, but in hotter areas of the country, like the Southwest, the life expectancy can be closer to 24 months. Regularly inspect your battery for corrosion and have loose or damaged parts replaced to maximize its longevity. Fact: Over 84,000 Americans called AAA for a jump start or battery replacement last Memorial Day weekend.

. You might expect your car battery to last 3 to 5 years, but in hotter areas of the country, like the Southwest, the life expectancy can be closer to 24 months. Regularly inspect your battery for corrosion and have loose or damaged parts replaced to maximize its longevity. Monitor tire pressure . Proper tire pressure is vital for avoiding blowouts, especially on hot pavement. Use a tire pressure gauge to check your tire pressure regularly, and always refer to the recommended pressure listed on the inside of the driver’s side door. Fact: Over 49,000 Americans called AAA for flat tire help last Memorial Day weekend.

. Proper tire pressure is vital for avoiding blowouts, especially on hot pavement. Use a tire pressure gauge to check your tire pressure regularly, and always refer to the recommended pressure listed on the inside of the driver’s side door. Top off fluids . Just as staying hydrated is crucial for your health, keeping your vehicle’s fluids at the correct levels is essential for its performance and safety. If you’re low on coolant, for example, your vehicle can quickly overheat. Fact: Nearly 168,000 Americans called AAA for a tow service last Memorial Day weekend

. Just as staying hydrated is crucial for your health, keeping your vehicle’s fluids at the correct levels is essential for its performance and safety. If you’re low on coolant, for example, your vehicle can quickly overheat.

“If you want to create lasting family memories this summer, don’t forget to prioritize a pre-trip inspection,” Goodwin says. “Taking the time to check your vehicle before hitting the road can help catch any potential issues early and save yourself from costly repairs down the line.”

Remember, no plan is foolproof. Even a well maintained vehicle can break down. Drivers should have a plan in case of emergencies. No road trip is complete without emergency supplies and a roadside service provider.

Access Your Membership Anywhere, Anytime

AAA Members can download the free AAA Mobile app to access their Membership wherever and whenever needed. Need roadside assistance? Simply request it through the app. Looking to save money? Use the app to find Member discounts and the cheapest gas stations in the area near you. For more information, visit AAA.com/mobile.

About AAA Auto Repair

AAA Auto Repair provides reliable service for everyone. Customers who visit for a pre-trip inspection will receive a digital report of their inspection, including photos. AAA Membership is not required for service, but AAA Members receive a 10 percent discount on labor costs. For more information, or to make an appointment, visit https://aaa.com/repair.

About AAA Alaska

AAA has a proud history of serving Members for over 100 years. AAA is on a mission to create Members for life by unleashing the innovative spirit of 4,600 employees representing 6 million Members across Northern California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska. In addition to legendary roadside assistance, AAA offers home, auto, and life insurance, travel, and home security services.

