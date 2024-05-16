2024 Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery Preseason Schedule

(Glennallen) – In accordance with the Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery Management Plan (5 AAC 77.591) the preliminary Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery schedule for 2024 is listed in the table below. The schedule is based on projected daily sonar counts at the Miles Lake sonar and is designed to distribute harvest throughout the run.

2024 Copper River Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery preseason schedule

Start End Number of hours

Friday, June 7, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 11:59 p.m. 72

Monday, June 10, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, June 17, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, June 24, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 11:59 p.m. 160

Monday, July 1, 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 1, 11:59 p.m. 24

Wednesday, July 3, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 11:59 p.m. 112

Monday, July 8, 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 8, 11:59 p.m. 24

Wednesday, July 10, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 11:59 p.m. 112

Thursday, July 18, 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 11:59 p.m. 76

Monday, July 22, 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 22, 11:59 p.m. 24

Thursday, July 25, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 11:59 p.m. 88

Monday, July 29, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, August 4, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, August 5, 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 11:59 p.m. Continuous

This preliminary schedule will be adjusted weekly based on actual sonar counts, as directed by the Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery Management Plan. Travel time for salmon between the Miles Lake sonar and the Chitina Subdistrict is approximately two to three weeks. As a result, changes to the preliminary schedule will be announced by emergency order approximately one week prior to the fishing period through August 31. By regulation, the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net fishery is open 7 days a week, September 1–30.

The 2024 Copper River forecast is 2 million wild and hatchery sockeye salmon combined and 47,000 king salmon. The inriver goal, for the number of salmon passing the Miles Lake sonar, is 627,000 salmon.

Only Alaska residents are eligible to participate in personal use fisheries. A Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery permit and a resident Alaska sport fishing license are required. Both dip net permits and fishing licenses can be obtained online at the ADF&G online store. A $15 fee is charged for the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery permit. Revenue from the fee supports sanitation services and trail maintenance at the fishery.

The department urges dipnetters to respect the rights of private landowners in the area and familiarize themselves with the land ownership in the area before fishing. For information on access across private lands, contact Chitina Native Corporation at (907) 823-2223 or Ahtna, Inc. at (907) 822-3476.

Detailed information about the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery can be found on the ADF&G website. This includes updated schedules, a link to sonar counts, how-to videos, a map of legal access points, and much more. In addition to being posted online, the most current fishing schedule is available on the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery information line at (907) 822-5224 (Glennallen). Please verify that the fishery is open prior to traveling by calling the information line or checking online. If you have any questions regarding the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery, contact the ADF&G office in Glennallen at (907) 822-3309.

Mark Somerville

Area Management Biologist