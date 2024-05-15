Chitina Dipnetting Season ~ Get Those Dip Nets Ready

Get those dip nets ready!

The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery on the Copper River is tentatively scheduled to open at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 7 for a 72-hour fishing period, according to the preseason schedule released today. Go to https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/sf/EONR/index.cfm… to see the full preseason schedule, also listed below.

Start End Number of hours

Friday, June 7, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 11:59 p.m. 72

Monday, June 10, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, June 17, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, June 24, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 11:59 p.m. 160

Monday, July 1, 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 1, 11:59 p.m. 24

Wednesday, July 3, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 11:59 p.m. 112

Monday, July 8, 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 8, 11:59 p.m. 24

Wednesday, July 10, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 11:59 p.m. 112

Thursday, July 18, 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 11:59 p.m. 76

Monday, July 22, 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 22, 11:59 p.m. 24

Thursday, July 25, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 11:59 p.m. 88

Monday, July 29, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, August 4, 11:59 p.m. 168

Monday, August 5, 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 11:59 p.m. Continuous

The first opening is tentative and the actual fishing schedule will be adjusted according to daily sonar counts at the Miles Lake sonar site approximately 70 miles downstream from Chitina. ADF&G staff in Cordova are currently working on installing the Miles Lake sonar.

ADF&G is forecasting average runs for both the Copper River chinook (king) and sockeye (red) salmon runs this season, according to the department’s 2024 Prince William Sound and Copper River Salmon Forecast, which can be found at https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/…/dcfnewsrel…/1555437767.pdf.

ADF&G is forecasting a total red salmon run (wild and hatchery production) of approximately 2 million fish. That is slightly higher than last year’s total run of almost 1.8 million fish and is 8% above the recent 10-year average total run of 1.85 million.

Total Copper River sockeye salmon harvest for all fisheries (commercial, personal use, subsistence and sport) in 2024 is predicted to be approximately 1.5 million fish with a commercial harvest of almost 1.3 million fish. That compares to a total harvest of just under 1.1 million fish last year with a commercial harvest of just over 850,000 fish. Dipnetters harvested approximately 175,000 sockeye salmon in 2023 and subsistence fishermen harvested almost 63,000 sockeyes.

The 2024 Copper River king salmon run is forecast at 47,000 fish, which is lower than last year’s run of approximately 60,600 fish and 2% below the recent 10-year average of 48,000 fish. The 2023 king run was the largest since 2019.