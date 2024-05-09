School News

Employment
DGSD has many employment opportunities. Click on the link to see the positions available.
15 – Spring Concert 6pm – DJHS
16 – Graduation – DHS
17 – Poetry Slam 1:45 – DJHS
17 – Husky Hustle – DES
Monday – Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Tater Tots, Side Salad, Roll Applesauce, Milk
Tuesday – Hot Dog on a WW Bun, Baked Beans, Corn on the Cob, Side Salad, Peaches, Milk
Wednesday – Cheeseburger On WW Bun, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato Onion &Pickles, Applesauce, Milk
Thursday – Waffle, Sausage Patty, Veggie Cup, Side Salad, Berry Cup, Milk
Friday – Pepperoni Pizza, Side Salad, Apple, Ice Cream, Milk
10 – 11 Region Preview
17 – 18 Regionals, Location: West Valley
11 – 12:30C/2:30NC, Monroe @ Delta, Location: Delta
18 – 12:30C, Delta @ Monroe, Location: Newby
18 – 2:30NC, Delta @ Lathrop
17 – 5:30/7:15, Double Header Delta @ Lathrop
10 – End of Year Lego Club Challenge & Party, 2 pm
13 – Heidi is off today
14 – Kindergarten Graduation Planning, 2 pm. We will have snacks
17 – Heidi is off today
xxx
Alaska Homeschool
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply