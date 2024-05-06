School News

Employment
DGSD has many employment opportunities. Click on the link to see the positions available.
9 – DES Spring Dance 5:30 – 7pm
Tuesday – Meat & Cheese Nachos, Refried Beans, Side Salad, Salsa, Mixed Fruit, Milk
Wednesday – Breakfast Burrito, Tater Tots, Side Salad, Berry Cup, Juice, Milk
Thursday – French Bread Cheese Pizza, Side Salad, Apple, Cookie, Milk
9 – 5:30/7:15 Delta @ North Pole, Location: Newby
11 – 12:30C/2:30NC, Monroe @ Delta, Location: Delta
7 – National Teacher Day
7 – High School Graduation Planning, 2 pm. We will have snacks
8 – Mother’s Day Craft, 2 pm
9 – Walk to the Drive In. Tentative
10 – End of Year Lego Club Challenge & Party, 2 pm
xxx
Alaska Homeschool
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply