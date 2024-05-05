William (Bill) Lappart ~ Obituary

William (Bill) Lappart was born to Everett and Ruth Lappart on July 4th, 1947 in Holyoke, CO. As a young child, he thought everyone was celebrating his birthday with fireworks. Bill passed away March 1, 2024 at Denali Center in Fairbanks after an extended period of time fighting cancer and a severe infection. The staff at Denali Center took great care of him, and he felt comfortable staying there.

Bill graduated from Holyoke High School in 1965. He attended college at Northeastern Junior College (NJC) in Sterling, CO and majored in geology. Before he could sign up to further continue his education, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Bill wanted to be a helicopter mechanic, but the Army assigned him to being a diesel heavy equipment mechanic instead. While in the Army’s diesel mechanic school, an engine went into runaway mode while a man was straddling it. Everyone else fled, but Bill’s quick thinking and calm demeanor saved the man’s life by shoving a rag into the intake to kill the engine. He then served a tour in Vietnam. When he returned, his finished his service in Fort Riley, KS.

After his honorable discharge, Bill returned to Holyoke to work on local farms. Bill had always been interested in Alaska and subscribed to The Alaska Magazine. In the summer of 1974, he was invited to go to Alaska with his friend. When he got to Alaska, he stayed. Bill was a frugal man and learned early in life that what’s worth having is worth waiting for. Even though he was frugal, he spent money on things that mattered. He purchased land outside Delta Junction that fall, where he built his home. Bill worked on farms in the area and did construction jobs at first. Later, he obtained a job at Fort Greely where he worked until retirement.

Bill became very close friends with Johanna Hansen. Throughout the years, he traveled to Germany to visit her and her sons as well as hosted her and her family in Alaska.

Bill was an avid photographer, and he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and kayaking. Bill was a gentle soul, who was kind and considerate to everyone. At the same time, he would not stand for bullies and would not let people push him or his friends around. When friends came to visit, he would travel long distances to pick them up from the airport, show them around Alaska, open up his beautiful home, and be the perfect host.

Bill is survived by sister Carol and her husband Wayne of Brush, CO; sister Barbara of Rio Rancho, NM; brother Dale of Rio Rancho, NM; and many other friends and family. He will be remembered for his good nature and will be missed.

A service is planned for May 26 at 4 p.m. at the Rest Haven Cemetery.