Public Meeting on ore haul plan to be held this Thursday

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOTPF) will hold a public meeting at the Delta Junction Community Center (2257 Deborah St) on Thursday, May 2, 2024, starting at 5:30 pm. Sign up to comment when you arrive. After a short presentation, the floor will be open for public testimony on the proposed “Alaska-Richardson-Steese Corridor Action Plan” (ARS CAP). Written comments may be sent to comments@akrichsteese.com from now until May 17, 2024.

A citizen group that participated in the technical advisory committee for the study, Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways (ASAH), has stated that the plan/study of the Corridor Action Plan is “full of holes.” ASAH’s full-page ad in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner listed several criticisms of the plan (see attached piece run in News-Miner). Go to the following URL for a full list of ASAH’s comments on the ore haul report: https://bit.ly/3UATrXq. ASAH encourages everyone concerned about the Kinross ore haul to attend the meeting (see attached notice of Delta public meeting May 2nd at Community Center at 5:30 PM) and voice their concerns. Send questions for ASAH to info@safealaskahighways.org.

