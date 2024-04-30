Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, May 2, 2024
Proposed AGENDA
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office
Mission Statement:
We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
————————————————-
BOARD MEMBERS:
Dana Mock, President
Julia Phelan, Vice President
Eric Ruse, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Chris McCarrick
Richard Mauer
Grace Pearson, Student Representative
LTC Marshall Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Board Mission Statement
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement
E. Correspondence to/from Board
F. Discussion Items
1. Federal Program Review
2. Reading of Policy BP 6161.5, BP 6162.6, BP 6164.5, BP 1240, BP 1410 – Public Comment/Discussion
G. Future Meetings
1. Graduation May 16, 2024
2. School Board Business Session May 23, 2024
H. General Comments from the Public
I. Comments from the Board
J. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS
1. Continue the implementation and monitoring of our Strategic Plan
