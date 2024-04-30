Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Proposed AGENDA

TIME: 5:30 PM

PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office

Mission Statement:

We inspire students to achieve their personal best.

————————————————-

BOARD MEMBERS:

Dana Mock, President

Julia Phelan, Vice President

Eric Ruse, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Debbie Joslin

Chris McCarrick

Richard Mauer

Grace Pearson, Student Representative

LTC Marshall Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Board Mission Statement

1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement

E. Correspondence to/from Board

F. Discussion Items

1. Federal Program Review

2. Reading of Policy BP 6161.5, BP 6162.6, BP 6164.5, BP 1240, BP 1410 – Public Comment/Discussion

G. Future Meetings

1. Graduation May 16, 2024

2. School Board Business Session May 23, 2024

H. General Comments from the Public

I. Comments from the Board

J. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS

1. Continue the implementation and monitoring of our Strategic Plan