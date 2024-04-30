Burning operations planned on military training lands near Fairbanks, North Pole to reduce wildfire threat



Smoke may be visible northeast of Eielson Air Force Base and off Richardson Highway

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA – Starting as early as Thursday, May 2, the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service (BLM AFS), in coordination with the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, will implement prescribed fires in several live-fire ranges of the Yukon Training Area near Eielson Air Force Base and the Fort Wainwright Small Arms Complex south of Fairbanks. The prescribed burning may continue through May 31, as weather conditions allow.

Prescribed burns are fires that are intentionally set under controlled conditions to remove dry and dead grass and lower the risk of wildfires that could impact nearby communities, resources and facilities. Executing these burns in the springtime, amidst milder conditions, ensures optimal control and minimizes adverse effects like smoke. Taking preventative measures now will decrease the fire danger around military training targets used during the summer when conditions are hotter, the surrounding woods are dry and more receptive to burning, and available firefighting resources may be limited.

Fires will be ignited only when favorable weather conditions are present and forecasted. An approved burn plan is in place that includes authorization from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) Division of Air Quality.

During burning operations, smoke may be visible from Eielson Air Force Base, Chena Hot Springs Road, Salcha and the Richardson Highway between Fairbanks and North Pole. While smoke from prescribed fires may be visible from various points in the surrounding communities, their potential impact on the public is considered at all stages of prescribed fire planning. The BLM AFS is working with the ADEC and the National Weather Service to monitor smoke conditions and to ensure compliance with local, state and federal air quality regulations. There are also procedures in place to halt ignitions if conditions become unfavorable. Trained personnel will monitor the prescribed fire areas until the fires are out.

For more information contact BLM AFS Public Affairs Specialist Beth Ipsen at (907) 356-5510 or the Yukon Fire Dispatch Center at (907) 356-5555.

Map of areas targeted for prescribed burning is attached.

