Announcement: Use off-highway vehicles delayed while trails dry out in the White Mountains National Recreation Area

Motor vehicles restricted from trails May 1 – May 24



FAIRBANKS, Alaska —The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office will begin the summer season travel limitations for the White Mountains National Recreation Area on May 1. As the summer season travel limitations take effect, off-highway vehicles will be temporarily restricted from the Wickersham Creek Trail, Trail Creek Trail, 23 Mile Trail, and Quartz Creek Trail to prevent damage to wet trails during the transition to summer.

“When people ride on wet trails in the spring, it leaves deep ruts that damage the trails. That takes a lot of work to repair, and if it’s not fully repaired the difficult trail conditions can continue through the winter,” said Eastern Interior Field Office Manager Tim Hammond. “I appreciate the public’s patience and support in this temporary restriction to help protect the trails during this vulnerable time.”

The temporary motor vehicle restriction will begin May 1 and last until 12:01 a.m. on May 24 or until trails are sufficiently dry to allow off-highway vehicles use that will not cause damage to the trails, as is indicated in the Eastern Interior White Mountains Record of Decision and approved Resource Management Plan . During the temporary closure, the trails remain open for hiking and other non-motorized use.

Signs will be posted at the trailhead to notify the public of the temporary closure. BLM law enforcement rangers and other employees will be in the area to help inform the public about the special closure. BLM staff will assess trail conditions during May and will lift the temporary closure as soon as the trails have been determined to support off-highway vehicle use.

A map of the temporary motor vehicle use restrictions is included. Monitor conditions and temporary restrictions on the White Mountains Trail Conditions webpage . See the new BLM georeferenced PDF map Summer Recreation in the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Steese National Conservation Area to learn more about recreation sites and summer season travel limitations.

For more information, please contact the Fairbanks BLM Public Room at (907) 474-2200.