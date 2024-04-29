IGA Says Get Ready to Party July 2 – 7

Get ready to party! IGA is throwing the biggest bash of the year and you’re invited! Grab your squad, your family, your neighbors-heck, even bring your pet goldfish- because we’re about to have the time of our lives at the annual IGA 4th of July tent sale! From July 2nd to July 7th, we’re bringing you the ultimate produce extravaganza that will blow your taste buds away!!

Let’s celebrate our incredible nation’s Independence Day together, right here at your local IGA. Picture this: mouthwatering BBQ sizzling on the grill, an abundance of fresh, vibrant produce that will leave you drooling, and the sound of music and laughter filling the air. We’re not stopping there, folks! Prepare to be amazed as we take you on a culinary journey around the world with our newly expanded global department. We’ve scoured the globe to bring you the finest food products that will transport your taste buds to exotic destinations.

But wait, there’s more! We’re spicing things up with a series of electrifying events throughout the week. From cooking demos by renowned chefs, to interactive workshops that will unleash your inner foodies, we’ve got your covered. And let’s not forget the heart-pounding deals that will make your wallet thank you!!

So mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to experience the best produce sale of the year at IGA. This is more than just shopping-it’s a celebration of community, flavor, and the American spirit. We can’t wait to see you there, ready to create unforgettable memories. Let’s make this 4th of July one for the books!!

July 2nd-7th, 2024

See you there!!!