Alaska and Yukon Collaborate to Improve the Alaska Highway

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – In a display of cross-border cooperation and shared commitment to regional connectivity, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) announces a landmark collaboration with the Yukon Territory to improve the northern portion of the Alaska Highway. Bolstered by $31 million in funding from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which was recently approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), this partnership underscores the joint efforts of Alaska and the Yukon Territory to enhance this vital highway connection.

The Alaska Highway serves as a lifeline for communities on both sides of the border, facilitating trade, tourism, and essential transportation.

“This is a significant milestone for Alaska as we advance our partnership with the Yukon,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “This success in the STIP application underscores the importance of maintaining a safe and efficient passage for all visitors to the North, and we look forward to an exciting construction season ahead.”

Recognizing the shared significance of this iconic roadway, Alaska and Yukon signed an agreement on February 9, 2024. It outlines collaborative efforts to address key priorities along the Alaska Highway, including roadway maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, and emergency preparedness. Through shared resources and expertise, both jurisdictions will work to enhance traveler experience, promote economic development, and strengthen regional cooperation.

“The Alaska Highway is more than just a roadway; it’s a lifeline for communities across the region,” said Nils Clarke, Minister of Highway and Public Works for the Yukon Territory. “We applaud Alaska DOT&PF for their dedication to improving this critical transportation link and look forward to continued collaboration in enhancing connectivity and economic prosperity.”

The northern section of the Alaska Highway, known as Shakwak, stretches from Destruction Bay to the Alaska/Canada Border, and is the only highway link between Alaska and the Lower 48. It is approximately 128 miles long. Please link here for the Yukon announcement of the agreement.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”