Don’t Get “Reeled In” by Online Fishing Company

BBB Investigates Numerous Customer Complaints

Boise, Idaho – February 8, 2019 –Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest and Pacific is warning consumers about an online fishing business that’s earned an “F” rating for its poor business practices. BBB discovered a pattern of complaints alleging Reel Hook Fishing based in Auburn, Washington, took customers’ money but never delivered the goods.

To date, the BBB has received 14 complaints and more than 700 inquiries on this company. Additional investigation by BBB shows the company is also doing business under the names, “Angler’s Cast”, “Target Hunt Co”, and “LOA Outdoors”. All are online stores.

The complainants were generally contacted via social media and asked to ‘help a local company’ by purchasing a t-shirt; the customer was often promised free merchandise in return. After waiting months, customers claim the products never showed up. One complainant told BBB, “consumers should be informed that Reel Hook is stealing people’s money.”

Despite numerous written requests, Reel Hook Fishing ignored all attempts to resolve the complaints with BBB. And while one consumer told investigators he wished he’d checked with BBB first, it serves as a good reminder to click with caution when purchasing online.

BBB advises consumers to do the following.

Research first. Research businesses at bbb.org and check online review sites to see what customers have to say about the business.

Research businesses at bbb.org and check online review sites to see what customers have to say about the business. Avoid wire transfers. Always use credit cards when making online purchases; if merchandise does not show or arrives significantly different than expected, dispute charges.

Always use credit cards when making online purchases; if merchandise does not show or arrives significantly different than expected, dispute charges. Verify site security. Use secure websites when placing orders. Before entering personal information, review privacy policies and make sure that address bars contain “https.”

Use secure websites when placing orders. Before entering personal information, review privacy policies and make sure that address bars contain “https.” Read fine print. Understand the terms of sales before making purchases. Find out how much deliveries cost, what the customer support options are and how long warranties last.

Customers who experienced problems with the business are urged to file a complaint at bbb.orr.

