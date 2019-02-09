New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down
- Employment
Information Systems Security Officer
Network Intrusion Detection/ Incident Manager Analyst
Product Repair/Mod Tech A
Product Repair/Mod Tech D
- Legislative Information Office
Teleconference Schedule
Public Testimony Opportunities
New Bills Introduced This Week
- Real Estate/Rentals/Apartments
2 Bedroom/1 Bath
We have Balloon bouquets Candy Bouquets,fresh flower arrangements,
cards and Gifts of all kinds. Gift certificate’s for Tanning. Plants And pamper her gift baskets ready to go. Call early to reserve something special for your Valentine.
Sunday ~ noon – 6pm
Monday – Thursday – 9am – 6pm
Closed Feb 15, 16 and 17
Reopens on Feb 18
Plastic Black Tote with Yellow Lid LOST!!!!
Saturday, Feb 9, I was one of the vendors at the Alaskan Steakhouse. Shortly past the library I realized I had lost one of my plastic totes. The tote contains clothing items for sale. Please, if you have picked it up, please call me at (907)803-0253 and I will pick it up. Thank you so much for your help.
