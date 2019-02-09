New Classified Ads



Plastic Black Tote with Yellow Lid LOST!!!!

Saturday, Feb 9, I was one of the vendors at the Alaskan Steakhouse. Shortly past the library I realized I had lost one of my plastic totes.

The tote contains clothing items for sale. Please, if you have picked it up, please call me at (907)803-0253 and I will pick it up. Thank you so much for your help.