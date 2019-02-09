header1

You are here: Home / Classified Ads / New Classified Ads

New Classified Ads

by Leave a Comment

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down

  • Employment
    Information Systems Security Officer
    Network Intrusion Detection/ Incident Manager Analyst
    Product Repair/Mod Tech A
    Product Repair/Mod Tech D
  • Legislative Information Office
    Teleconference Schedule
    Public Testimony Opportunities
    New Bills Introduced This Week
  • Real Estate/Rentals/Apartments
    2 Bedroom/1 Bath
    xxxx
    Click on posters for an enlargements
    xxxx
    We have Balloon bouquets Candy Bouquets,fresh flower arrangements,
    cards and Gifts of all kinds. Gift certificate’s for Tanning.  Plants And pamper her gift baskets ready to go.  Call early to reserve something special for your Valentine.
    Sunday ~ noon – 6pm
    Monday – Thursday – 9am – 6pm
    Closed Feb 15, 16 and 17
    Reopens on Feb 18

    Plastic Black Tote with Yellow Lid LOST!!!!
    Saturday, Feb 9, I was one of the vendors at the Alaskan Steakhouse. Shortly past the library I realized I had lost one of my plastic totes.  The tote contains clothing items for sale. Please, if you have picked it up, please call me at (907)803-0253 and I will pick it up. Thank you so much for your help.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *