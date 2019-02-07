Delta/Greely School Board Goal Setting and Self Evaluation

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Proposed AGENDA

TIME: 8:00 AM

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

Mission Statement:

The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible

and productive member of society.

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Rebecca Wilburn

Debbie Joslin

Eileen Williams

Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Board Goal Setting and Assessment

B. Future Meetings

1. Work Session March 7, 2019

2. Business Meeting March 14, 2019

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by May 1, 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.