Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, February 21, 2019

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

TIME: 5:30

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Debbie Joslin

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Public Comment on Agenda Items

1. Board Policy 9323

F. Adoption of Agenda

1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.

2. Adoption of Agenda All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.

G. Consent Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from January 24, 2019 Business Meeting

2. Approve Minutes from February 15, 2019 Special Business Meeting

H. Correspondence to and from the Board

I. Financial Report

1. Financial Report

J. Information Items

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report

3. President’s Report

4. Military Representative Report

5. Student Representative Report

6. Principals’ Report

K. Action Items

1. Approve FY20 Certificated Tenured Contracts

2. Approve FY20 Certificated NonTenured

(becoming tenured) Contracts

3. Approve FY20 Certificated NonTenured

Contracts

4. Approve FY20 Exempt Staff Contracts

5. Approve FY20 Administrative Contracts

6. 20202021

Delta Junction Schools Calendar

7. Approve Fine Arts Curriculum Updates

8. Approve Updates to the Junior High Vocational Courses

L. Discussion of Future Meetings

1. Strategic Planning Work Session March 2, 2019

2. School Board Work Session March 7, 2019

3. School Board Business Meeting March 14, 2019

M. Public Comment

N. Comments from the Board

O. Executive Session for the purpose of Superintendent’s Evaluation

1. Executive Session

P. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 2018/2019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by May 1, 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12

counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.