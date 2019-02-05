School News

Click on posters for an enlargements
Tuesday – Ham & Cheese w/Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Orange, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk
Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato W/Gravy , Green Beans , WW Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Milk
Friday – Chicken Alfredo, Side Salad w/tomato, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Baked Mini Pretzel, Milk
Tuesday – Ham & Cheese w/Lettuce & Tomato Sandwiches, Salad Bar, Canned Pears, Cookie, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Fruit Bomb Pop, Milk
Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Apple-sauce, Granola Bar, Milk
Friday – Chicken Alfredo, Baked Mini Pretzels, Salad Bar, Green Beans, Orange, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk
5 – 3:00, Delta @ Hutchison, JV/V
8 – TBA, Delta @ Barrow, JV/V
9 – TBA, Delta @ Barrow, JV/V
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
