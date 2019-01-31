School News



What’s For Lunch in February

Friday – Cheeseburger w/the works on WW Bun, Apple, Fruit Snacks, Milk

Monday – BBQ Sandwich on WW Bun, Baby Carrots, BBQ Baked Beans, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Ice Cream Cup, Milk

Tuesday – Ham & Cheese w/Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Orange, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk

Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato W/Gravy , Green Beans , WW Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Milk

Friday – Chicken Alfredo, Side Salad w/tomato, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Baked Mini Pretzel, Milk





Friday – Cheeseburger w/the Works on WW Bun, Salad Bar, Orange Slices, Milk

Monday – BBQ Sandwich, Salad Bar, Corn, BBQ Baked Beans, Canned Peaches, Ice Cream Cup, Milk

Tuesday – Ham & Cheese w/Lettuce & Tomato Sandwiches, Salad Bar, Canned Pears, Cookie, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Fruit Bomb Pop, Milk

Thursday – Roasted Chicken w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Apple-sauce, Granola Bar, Milk

Friday – Chicken Alfredo, Baked Mini Pretzels, Salad Bar, Green Beans, Orange, Fruit Roll-Up, Milk









Jan 31 – Feb 2 – TBA, Hockey Playoffs/State Tournament

Location: Wasilla Sports Complex





5 – 3:00, Delta @ Hutchison, JV/V

8 – TBA, Delta @ Barrow, JV/V

9 – TBA, Delta @ Barrow, JV/V

