Increased Physical Activity is Achievable

By Adrian Kohrt

Exercise can be difficult to achieve in the middle of winter in Alaska. How do you know whether you exercise enough? In January, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released an updated version of the “Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans,” based on the latest scientific research.

The publication is designed to give relevant physical activity information to those ages 3 and older. It recommends that individuals exercise to the ability that they are able no matter what their age or their physical or mental conditions. If we are to get more exercise in our lives as recommended by the guidelines, how are we going to manage fitting it into our busy lives?

The first option is going to the gym. There are several gyms here in town, but their monthly fees can become expensive if you are on a tight budget. The borough provides two options that are relatively inexpensive or free. The first is walking laps at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Walking is a great form of exercise and it can be done for free indoors at the Big Dipper. For more information regarding the walking schedule, call 459-1076. The second alternative provided by the borough is the Mary Siah Recreational Center. This facility has a swimming pool, a hot tub, exercise machines and showers. For more information on costs, hours of service and services provided, call 459-1082.

If you are like me, once you get home from work you are tired and you don’t want to go anywhere. There are ways to get fit in your own home. If you have a smartphone, computer or tablet, there are a world of apps in the iTunes Store or Google Play store that allow you to access information regarding physical activity of all types and interests. There are apps able to easily walk you through an exercise routine of your choice, and they can scale to your level of fitness.

The exercise apps range from yoga, Pilates, bike riding (you could use an indoor bike), walking and weightlifting, to aerobics and many more options. These apps show you step-by-step how to perform various exercise routines, and they help you keep track of the exercises that you have performed. There are also apps that have full exercise shows, which you can follow along, such as Daily Burn. They charge a monthly fee, but it is inexpensive. There are apps for all interests and levels, which cost very little. Be sure to watch out for apps with additional fees, which are add-ons.

If you are still thinking that you do not have the time to exercise, even at home, remember that every time you get up and move, it contributes to your overall physical well-being. The physical activity guidelines recommend 150 to 300 minutes of physical activity per week for adults and 60 minutes of activity a day for youth.

This can be achieved in five- to 10-minute increments. Take a break at work and walk for five minutes every hour. Park farther away at the grocery store and walk a lap around the store while you are shopping for groceries. Do some stretching while you are waiting for copies at the copy machine. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Each and every time you do a little bit of physical activity, it is working toward the goal of 150 minutes of exercise per week.

Exercise is possible, whether you choose to work out at a gym, work out in your own home or work out in little segments at a time. Every act of physical activity contributes to your overall health. The “Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans” say that “physical activity fosters normal growth and development and can make people feel better, function better, sleep better, and reduce the risk of a large number of chronic diseases.” Improve your quality of life and set an example for the children in your life by increasing your physical activity today.

For more information on the “Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans,” go to www.health.gov/PAGuidelines/.

Adrian Kohrt is a family nutrition coordinator for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at amkohrt@alaska.edu or 907-474-7930.