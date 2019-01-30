BBB Names Award Winning Journalist as Communications Director

Tracy Vedder Joins Largest BBB in North America as Head of Communications

Boise, ID. – January 30, 2019 – Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific is proud to welcome longtime journalist Tracy Vedder as its new Communications Director. Based in Boise, Tracy will oversee media relations and outreach efforts across the Northwest and Pacific.

Vedder joins BBB after a successful career as an investigative journalist for KOMO Television in Seattle and KREM Television in Spokane. She is an 11-time Emmy-award-winning reporter and winner of 6 Edward R. Murrow awards. Vedder has more than two-decades of experience in storytelling, communications and writing.

“We are excited to have Tracy as part of the BBB team,” says Tyler Andrew, CEO of Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. Her commitment to BBB’s mission of advancing trust between businesses and consumers is evident. Tracy will play in important role in telling our story.”

Vedder resides in Boise with her husband where they operate a small horse ranch. While most of her career has been spent in Washington State, Vedder now considers Idaho home.

Courtney Green

Better Business Bureau