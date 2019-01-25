Obituary ~ Marilyn E. Midgley

Marilyn E. Midgley, age 90, of Battle Creek passed away on January 22, 2019 at Bickford Senior Living.

She was born on January 16, 1929 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of J.B. and Mabel (Dacon) Pilbeam.

Marilyn graduated from Lakeview High School in 1946. She previously worked at various insurance agencies from 1946 to 1971, later retiring from Great Lakes Bancorp in 1992 after twenty-one years of service.

She enjoyed attending First Wesleyan Church in Battle Creek, basketmaking, quilting and dogs.

On October 21, 1950 she was united in marriage to Howard W. Midgley, he preceded her in death in 1970, along with brothers; Edward Pilbeam in 2009 and Jay Pilbeam in 2015. She is survived by a son; Dennis (Kathleen) Midgley of Shallotte, NC., sister Dorothy Cooper of Yucaipa, CA, grandsons; Jeremy and Jason (Hillary) Midgley, great granddaughter, Savannah Midgley.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the spring in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Cards may be sent to:

Dennis & Kathy Midgley

557 Greencock Ct.

Shallotte, NC 28470