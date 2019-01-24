Governor Dunleavy Proclaims Jan. 20-26 “Alaska School Choice Week”

Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

Alaska students, communities to hold more than 50 events as part of nation’s largest-ever celebration of school choice

JUNEAU, AK – Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 20-26 Alaska School Choice Week. 17 other governors and more than 500 city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations recognizing School Choice Week.

More than 40,000 independently planned festivals, school fairs, capitol rallies, roundtable discussions, and other events will take place around the country to spark conversations about the educational choices parents have, or want to have, for their children. 59 of those events raising awareness about school choice will take place in Alaska.

“We are so grateful that Gov. Dunleavy has issued this proclamation,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We hope that parents will use School Choice Week to celebrate the educational opportunities they have and start evaluating options for the following school year. We want Alaska parents, and parents everywhere, to have the best educational options for their kids.”

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com

or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek