FDA Presents The Crucible

February 1-17 / By Arthur Miller. Directed by Paul Adasiak

This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society. The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the file to court to admit the lie and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and is ultimately condemned with a host of others. A powerful American story.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: Adults: $25 / Seniors: $20 (65+) / Military: $20 (with ID) / Students: $20 (with ID) / Teens: $15

Fairbanks Drama Association