FCA Presents The Second City – It’s Not You, It’s Me

Friday, February 1 at 6:00pm and 8:30pm

Salisbury Theatre – UAF Campus

The Second City has been laughing at love and its various side effects for decades. With It’s Not You, It’s Me they take shots at heartbreak, missed connections and the mire of human relationships, as seen through the eyes of the next generation of comic writers and performers. Sure, sometimes “it’s complicated” but this isn’t! Your friends, parents even your blind date will all find something achingly familiar to laugh at – all from the company that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and more. Join us for the next generation of the comedy world’s best and brightest, performing hilarious sketch comedy and The Second City’s trademark improvisation.

Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars.

Co-founded by Spolin’s son, Paul Sills, along with Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City was experimental and unconventional in its approach to both theater and comedy. Almost immediately, alumni of The Second City, including Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Fred Willard, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, launched the theater into the international spotlight. In 1976, Second City launched SCTV, which has been hailed as one of the greatest sketch comedy series of all time. The two-time Emmy winner featured an all-star cast made up of Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty, and Rick Moranis.

Today, The Second City is home to a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent in all three of its locations–Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood–and entertaining more than one million audience members a year.

Get tickets now

For more information click here