Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Proposed AGENDA

Delta/Greely School Board

TIME: 5:30

PLACE: School Board Conference Room

BOARD MEMBERS:

Richard Mauer, President

Eileen Herman, Vice President

Dana Mock, Treasurer

Flower Cole, Clerk

Debbie Joslin

Rebecca Wilburn

Eileen Williams

Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative

LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Establishment of Quorum

E. Presentation

F. Public Comment on Agenda Items

1. Board Policy 9323

G. Adoption of Agenda

1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.

2. Adoption of Agenda All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.

H. Consent Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from November 15, 2018 Business Meeting

2. Approve Minutes from January 10, 2019 Special Business Meeting

3. Accept Donation from Louise Whitt

I. Correspondence to and from the Board

J. Financial Report

1. Financial Report

K. Information Items

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report

3. President’s Report

4. Military Representative Report

5. Student Representative Report

6. Principals’ Report

L. Action Items

1. FY19 Certificated Contract

2. 20192020

Delta Junction Schools Calendar Revision

M. Discussion of Future Meetings

1. School Board Work Session February 7, 2019

2. School Board Work Session February 1516,

2019

3. School Board Business Meeting February 21, 2019

N. Public Comment

O. Comments from the Board

P. Adjournment

BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019

1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.

a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building

b. Identify major maintenance priorities

2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by May 1, 2019.

3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.