Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, January 24, 2019
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: 5:30
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Eileen Herman, Vice President
Dana Mock, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Rebecca Wilburn
Eileen Williams
Priscilla Joslin, Student Representative
LTC Michael Foote, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Presentation
F. Public Comment on Agenda Items
1. Board Policy 9323
G. Adoption of Agenda
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.
2. Adoption of Agenda All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
H. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from November 15, 2018 Business Meeting
2. Approve Minutes from January 10, 2019 Special Business Meeting
3. Accept Donation from Louise Whitt
I. Correspondence to and from the Board
J. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
K. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report
3. President’s Report
4. Military Representative Report
5. Student Representative Report
6. Principals’ Report
L. Action Items
1. FY19 Certificated Contract
2. 20192020
Delta Junction Schools Calendar Revision
M. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session February 7, 2019
2. School Board Work Session February 1516,
2019
3. School Board Business Meeting February 21, 2019
N. Public Comment
O. Comments from the Board
P. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS 20182019
1. Reactivate Facilities Committee.
a. Identify clear steps that are needed if the district is seeking a new building
b. Identify major maintenance priorities
2. Support the development and implementation of a new 35 year Strategic Plan by May 1, 2019.
3. Continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
4. Support the review and development of the K12 counseling program to include recommendations for future consideration.
