59 Events and Activities in Alaska to Raise Awareness About School Choice

Last Frontier State Parents Will Discover Education Options for Children During National School Choice Week

Juneau– Families and educators across Alaska are celebrating the unique needs and opportunities school choice provides students during School Choice Week, Jan. 20-26.

The Week will feature 59 events and activities across the Last Frontier State, including open house events at schools, school fairs, homeschool information sessions, and other celebrations.

Nationwide, 40,549 events and activities are being organized to raise awareness during National School Choice Week (Jan. 20-26, 2019), and 10.8 million Americans are expected to participate. It will be the largest series of education-related events and activities in U.S. history.

In Alaska, there are many educational options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Middle- and high-school students in certain Alaska districts can enroll in online courses at no cost, full- or part-time.

On the local level, elected officials and community leaders are recognizing the importance of educational opportunity by officially recognizing the Week. The borough of Kenai Peninsula has issued a proclamation recognizing School Choice Week.

Celebrated since 2011, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort. The Week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and it is not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

“Alaska families have choices for their children’s education, and National School Choice Week is the time to explore the different types of schools available throughout the state,” said National School Choice Week President Andrew Campanella.

To download a guide to school choice or learn more about featured events in the Last Frontier State, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/alaska.

For information on events planned near you, please send us an email with information about your coverage area to pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com.