School News

18 – 6:45, Delta @ Hutchinson, Location: Patty
Jan. 17-19: Dean Cummings, Sr., Memorial Basketball Tournament
50/50 Raffles
Live Streaming courtesy of the DHS Media Production Class. View online at live.KDHS.fm
Dance performance by the Delta Dance & Performing Arts group during 1/2 time of the boys championship game
Click on the images for enlargements
xxxx
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply