Foreign Aid, Adjust and Repair

By Glenn Mollette

Between 1948 and 2011 the United States gave Egypt 71.6 billion dollars in bilateral military and economic aid.

Our Senate last August passed a new bill that will give 38 billion dollars in military aid to Israel over the next ten years. For Decades we have averaged giving Israel about 3 billion dollars a year.

We gave Afghanistan almost 5 billion dollars in 2017. Jordan received over one billion in aid the same year. We give money to almost everybody it seems. The list is long but includes the West Bank/Gaza, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Malawi, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Russia, Iraq, Tanzania, Mexico, Congo, Haiti, Lebanon, Somalia, Zambia, Sudan, Syria and this is not everybody.

The money we give out to other nations normally falls in one of two categories.

We help other nations with economic aid or security aid. For example, we will give Afghanistan approximately 650,000,000 in economic aid but then we will also provide 5 billion in security aid. We give Jordan $635,800,000 in economic aid and Syria about $540,000,000. Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria will all receive over $400,000,000 each in economic aid. Iraq, Israel, Afghanistan, Egypt, Syria and Jordan will receive about 11 billion dollars all together in security aid for one year of security.

The amount that the United States gives in foreign aid is about one percent of our budget. One percent is not that much. Right? Our one percent amounts to about $50 billion dollars a year give or take a few dollars. In years past we have given in the 30 billion dollar plus range. Overall this number has been divided out to 184 countries receiving economic assistance and 142 countries receiving military assistance. Five of the six top recipients have been Muslim countries.

Multiply these numbers for the last ten years or the next ten years and it amounts to a big pile of cash flowing out of our country – billions and billions and billions of dollars.

Our giving helps in terms of supporting global peace, security, development efforts, and humanitarian relief. Our assistance saves lives, rebuilds livelihoods, provides medicines, aids agricultures, taps natural resources, promotes sanitation and increases dependency on America. So, helping others has many positives.

There are several problems we face with our foreign aid budget. We are trillions of dollars in debt and have been for very long time. Millions of Americans are struggling with healthcare. American families file bankruptcy every year due to medical bills. Many retired Americans into their eighties still must work to buy food and pay the rent. Social Security is running short and people receiving pensions throughout America are now threatened almost daily of having their pensions cut. Our landscape has dramatically changed in America. Internationals are filling up our communities and some towns are almost unrecognizable. We must secure our nation. If we can spend 50 billion a year on foreign aid, then surely our Congress can set aside one or two billion a year for the next few years to secure our southern border. Building a border wall will take some time.

Our federal government should also give some money to Ohio to fix I-71 between Cincinnati and Columbus. Every time I drive that road I need a front end alignment on my car. Sadly, too many roads and bridges in America are in need of repair.

Water is a critical problem in America. From Southwest Florida, to Flint Michigan, Pittsburgh, Brady, Texas and Martin county, Kentucky bad drinking water is a constant topic of conversation. The problem is these and many more communities need millions and millions of dollars to replace old leaky water pipes that are often fifty years old and are sadly connected to highly polluted water sources.

I am not opposed to helping others. My question is can we please take a few years and repair America? We must Fix our roads, build the southern border wall and take care of some of our problems at home. The answer is we can and we must.

