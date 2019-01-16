Food safety certification training set for Feb. 12

Certified food protection manager training will take place by videoconference Feb. 12 in several Alaska communities.

Locations include Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Palmer, Valdez, Juneau, Sitka and other communities as requested. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer the food safety management workshop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State regulations require that all food establishments have at least one certified food protection manager to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

Jan. 30 is the deadline to sign up and receive a study guide before the class. Registration, locations and more information are available at http://bit.ly/cesCFPM. The $200 fee includes one certification exam. For additional information or to request another location, contact the instructor, Julie Cascio, at (907)745-3677 or jmcascio@alaska.edu.