Farm management workshop set for Jan. 22 in Delta Junction

The USDA Risk Management Agency and RightRisk invite Delta area residents to learn strategies to help manage risks with their agricultural businesses.

A Surviving in Agriculture workshop will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Delta Career Advancement Center. The workshop is free. Participants will learn the basics of estate planning and the succession of their agricultural businesses. They will also gain an increased understanding of taxable income and deductions stemming from their farm businesses and how to compute the costs and returns from their enterprises.

The workshop will be led by Jeffrey Tranel, an agricultural and business management economist from Colorado State University, and John Hewlett, a farm management specialist from the University of Wyoming. RightRisk is a research and education effort aimed at helping farmers understand and evaluate risk management decisions. Although the workshop is free, registration is requested at https://RightRisk.eventbrite.com.