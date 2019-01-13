School News



January 17-19: 13th Annual Dean Cummings, Sr., Basketball Tournament

The DHS Booster Club is looking for volunteers to man the gates at the tournament. Please contact the high school office at 895-4460 or email Mary St. Peter at mst.peter@dgsd.us or Becky Jensen at rjensen@dgsd.us. Volunteers will receive a free pass for the day they work along with a water & popcorn for each time session.



Monday – Cheesy Bread-sticks w/Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Canned Peaches, Ice Cream Cup, Milk

Tuesday – Hot Dog on WW Bun, Side Salad w/ Baby Carrots, Orange, Jell-o cup, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple,Milk

Thursday – BBQ Chicken Sub, French Fries, Corn, Applesauce, Milk



Monday – Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara Sauce, Salad Bar, Steamed Corn, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Jell-o, Milk

Tuesday – Hot Dog, French Fries, Salad Bar, Banana, Canned Pears, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Canned Peaches, Popsicle, Milk

Thursday – BBQ Chicken Sub, Cooked Carrots, Salad Bar, Rice Krispy Bar, Applesauce Cups, Orange, Milk





17 – 19 – TBA, Dean Cummings Sr. Inv., V

Hutchison, Bethel, Nome, Kotzebue, Seward , Unalaska, North Pole



18 – 6:45, Delta @ Hutchinson, Location: Patty

