Pesticide training offered Jan. 29-31

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer pesticide applicator certifiation training Jan. 29-31 in several Alaska communities.

The training will take place by videoconference in Fairbanks, Anchorage, Delta Junction, Palmer, Soldotna and other communities as requested. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an exam scheduled after the training. The training will take place at the Delta Career Advancement Center in Delta Junction.

The state of Alaska requires certification for anyone who purchases, uses or sells restricted pesticides. Certification is also required for anyone who acts as a pesticide consultant, engages in the commercial or contract use of pesticides or supervises their use at a public location.

A $75 fee for the training includes study materials. The workshop will be repeated April 9-11 in the same communities and other requested locations. Registration for both trainings is available at http://bit.ly/PestInvasive.

Participants are encouraged to become familiar with the materials and required math beforehand. For more information and to request another training location, contact Phil Kaspari at 907-895-4215 or pnkaspari@alaska.edu.