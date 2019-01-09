School News



Delta/Greely School Board Work Session 1/10

Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting 1/10

What’s For Lunch in January

January 17-19: 13th Annual Dean Cummings, Sr., Basketball Tournament

The DHS Booster Club is looking for volunteers to man the gates at the tournament. Please contact the high school office at 895-4460 or email Mary St. Peter at mst.peter@dgsd.us or Becky Jensen at rjensen@dgsd.us. Volunteers will receive a free pass for the day they work along with a water & popcorn for each time session.





Thursday – Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potato w/Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Apple Sauce Cup, Milk

Friday – Chicken Fajita w/lettuce, cheese & Salsa, Refried Beans, Fruit Cocktail, Milk



Thursday – Chicken Nuggets w/Mashed Potato w/gravy, Salad Bar, Steamed Broccoli, WW Dinner Roll, Orange Slices, Milk

Friday – Taco Salad Boat, Salsa, Refried Beans, Salad Bar, Apple, Milk





10 – 4:00, Delta @ Eielson, JV/V

11 – 6:00, Delta @ Galena, V

12 – 6:00, Delta @ Galena, V



11 – 6:45, Delta @ Monroe, Location: Patty

12 – 6pm, Monroe @ Delta, Location: Delta

